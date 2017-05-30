FAST PACED NOVEL THRILLS READERS WITH UNEXPECTED EVENTS

Maria Bárkányi releases ‘THE THREE FACED WOMAN: Peculiar Coincidences’

MARBELLA, Spain – Maria Bárkányi’s “THE THREE FACED WOMAN: Peculiar Coincidences” (published by AuthorHouse UK) is an unusual contemporary novel, following the story of a pretty girl’s very exiting life- full of sudden changes, love affairs and loss of hope.

The romance/thriller is between two men and a girl, who was kidnapped and brought to Marrakesh. These men love the red head girl in different times and different ways. Their fate was joined by an invisible thread.

The book’s great protagonists include Vicky/Sandra, a young girl, and Pedro, the Spanish doctor. Nick the lady-killer, who has dark business, serves as a negative character. Writing an uncommon story, Bárkányi thinks the book is easily readable, with eventful and captivating plots in the story. The novel, with its unusual turns, keeps the readers captured.

“Simply I felt to write down the most interesting story what came in my mind to give pleasure to the reader,” the author remembers how she came up with the book.

“THE THREE FACED WOMAN: Peculiar Coincidences”

By Maria Bárkányi

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 522 pages | ISBN 9781524663421

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 522 pages | ISBN 9781524663407

E-Book | 522 pages | ISBN 9781524663414

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Maria Bárkányi is a Hungarian, who lived and worked in Budapest as a computerization adviser. She followed her husband who worked with Food and Agriculture Organization in Africa. They lived many years in Nigeria, Portugal and finally settled down as a retired couple in Andalucia, Spain.

They travelled a lot in the world, sometimes they spent more time in the Land Rower and air planes than their home. She has seen a lot of things and got experiences from many countries. Her memory inspired the author to put down the most exciting moments of her life and give pleasure to the readers.