EURO GOLF V SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY 26TH MAY 2017.

A glorious day at Marquesa Golf course was the venue for a matchplay challenge match between two of the oldest golf societies in the area San Miguel and Euro Golf. The two societies first started playing each other over twenty years ago and this was the first game for over ten years.

Teams of twelve a side met and introduced themselves on the first tee, an enjoyable game was had by all which was followed by dinner in the clubhouse afterwards where we were joined by our partners with a total on 46 sitting down for dinner and a great time was had by all.

It was unanimously agreed that this would become an annual fixture probably making it twenty a side next year.

Thanks to Freddy and Sue from Euro Golf and Barry from San Miguel for a most successful day.