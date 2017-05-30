COFFEE & CAKE MORNING AT EL PUERTO DE MAZARRÓN

MABS Murcia, with the grateful assistance and support of Bar Med and La Pasteleria en El Puerto de Mazarrón, is holding a free Coffee & Cake Morning with a presentation about MABS and its operations in the Region of Murcia which consists of Mazarron, Mar Menor and Calasparra.

Date: Tuesday 13th June 2017 – Venue: Bar Med

Location: El Alamillo Plaza, Av. Cabo Cope, Local 7, 30860, Puerto de Mazarron,

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Come along and enjoy the hospitality and coffee of Bar Med and the quality cakes of La Pasteleria. The presentation takes about 45 minutes within Bar Med and its relaxed, comfortable atmosphere.

MABS Murcia thanks Michelle of Bar Med and Helma and Ria of La Pasteleria for their donations, assistance and their ongoing support of our work with cancer patients.

CANCER DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE NEITHER DOES MABS