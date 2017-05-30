ALFIE’S GOLF SOCIETY

Saurines De La Torre-Thursday 25th May 2017

25 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to the Saurines De La Torre GC for the annual Geoff Thompson Perpetual Trophy meeting on May 25th. The weather was perfect with a slight breeze to keep you on your toes. The course was in very good condition, the greens were not as true due to recent sanding and were a bit slow.

Players were punished heavily for missing fairways and finding the hard pan areas due to the ball rolling up against the lip of the hard pan areas. It makes it a bit unfair because the next shot is unplayable and it’s very easy to lose plenty of shots as the hard pan areas are everywhere throughout the course.

Our winner of the day was Pavla Serakova playing off a handicap of 11 with 42 stableford points

Second went to Luke Branch with 40 stableford points.

Best Guest went to Silla Ludviksdottir with 26 stableford points

Nearest the pin in 3 on the 13th– Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to Pavla Serakova

Nearest the pin on the 10th– sponsored by ‘The Auld Dubliner‘ wasn’t won so will carry over to Captain’s Day.

Nearest the pin on the 18th– sponsored by ‘Alfie’s Bar’ went to Kevin McBride

Nearest the Pin in 2 shots on the 7th – sponsored by ’The Celtic Drop’ went to Ian Connell

The Blind pairs was won by George Petty and Ove Collin.

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

To Mike Morris and staff at Alfies Bar for their hospitality and the lovely food.

Big Thank you to Sandie Hall for organising the charity raffle and prizes.

Our next meeting of the year is the Sponsor’s Trophy at Lo Romero on the 29th June, guests are more than welcome. First tee time at 9:20am. Should you wish to play, please use the entries box on the notice board at Alfies Bar, La Ronda CC, Lomas de Cabo Roig or contact our match secretary Joe Murphy at matchsecretary.alfiesgolf@gmail.com

Shaun Staplehurst Captain