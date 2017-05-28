WOODY SINGS FOR ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

The ever popular, Woody entertained at the recent charity night, held at Restaurante Don Calveto, in Torrevieja. A great night was enjoyed by all, and 508.20 euros was raised for the Torrevieja branch of the Royal British Legion.

Organisers report that they are already selling ticket fast for their next charity fund-raising night, on Wednesday 14th June. This will be held at Quesada Fish & Chips, with entertainment being provided by “Best of British”. A new group made up of 4 very experienced and talented musicians, who will be pleasing diners with hits from the 60’s and 70’s. Tickets are priced at just 10 euros for a 2 course meal and superb entertainment. All money raised will be donated to Torrevieja Stroke Support.

Tickets are available from Quesada Fish & Chips, The Post Room Benijofar, The Card Place in Benimar and REDZ cafe bar in Quesada. More than half the tickets have already been sold, so get yours fast if you don’ want to be disappointed.