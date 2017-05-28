All Mechanical Repairs – Tel – Chris +34 634 04 83 39

All car and van servicing, All Diagnostics, Laser wheel alignment, exhausts, cambelts and welding

Garage Services – Car and Vehicle repairs, based in Benijofar, just across the road from Greenlands Sports Complex, is owned by Chris McCarthy, an experienced and time served motor mechanic.

Now with over 36 years’ experience Chris was apprenticed to a Ford Main Dealer in South Croydon which he joined straight from school.

He now has a fully equipped vehicle repair shop in Benijofar where, with state of the art equipment, he can carry out any car or vehicle repair, no matter how complicated it might be. Chris can undertake full diagnostic tests on all vehicles, and, campervans and even trucks, regardless of make or model. He can carry out engine rebuilds, bodywork and crash repairs, servicing and ITV’s.

Chris is fully time served so you can be assured that for all your car repairs and motoring repairs needs your car could not be in better hands.

So don’t take chances with your valued possession – trust the experts! Garage Services car and auto repairs is a top quality English speaking garage company which covers Torrevieja, Quesada and the Costa Blanca area.

You will find our car repair and mechanical service second to none and our prices extremely competitive, also our customer service and attention to detail is all that you would expect from a reputable English speaking business.

So if you are in the Torrevieja, Quesada and Costa Blanca area and you need the services of a top notch English speaking mechanic then just contact Chris McCarthy at Garage Services car and auto repairs, car mechanic Costa Blanca and leave us to solve your problems.

Until recently Chris was allied to Checkatrade, a directory of trades and services which vetted it’s clients to the highest standards in all areas of their business activity, and where insurance, technical qualifications and professional memberships were all fully scrutinised.

Not only that, but they also monitored his work on an ongoing basis by collecting feedback directly from customers. During the period that Chris worked with Checkatrade they collected almost 300,000 customer reports which highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of their listed companies.

Garage Services had had 315 reports submitted about their standard of work and gained a fantastic overall rating of 9.8 out of a maximum of 10.

Areas covered and average scores achieved included: Estimating 9.6 – Tidiness 9.8 – Timekeeping 9.8 – Courtesy 9.9 – Workmanship 9.8 – Value for Money 9.7 – Reliability 9.8 – Overall Service 9.8

Some of the Testimonials received by Chris during that period:

1-“Very good service, with help and understanding – would recommend to grey and old, the elderly would not be overcharged. He’s become a friend”…….

2-“Fully satisfied with work carried out on my vehicle and will be using his service again. I would recommend”…

3-“I cannot fault his work in any way a pleasure to do business with in any capacity. He knows his trade”…

4-“Excellent quality of workmanship, courtesy and punctuality. I would recommend them”…

5-“I am very pleased with the service and the courtesy from Mr McCarthy. I can recommend him”

6-“Polite and very good at his job. I would recommend him” …

7-“Very good – on time and less than budget” …

These are just a few of the hundreds of positive recommendations that Chris has received over the years – So Why take chances!

Garage Services. Ctra de Beniofar-San Miguel de Salinas, Finca Garroferos-Nave13, Algorfa 03169 (Just across the road from Greenlands Sports Complex). Contact Chris on (0034) 634 048 339 and have your car repaired by a reliable, expert and time served mechanic. Email: christophermccarthy1964@gmail.com