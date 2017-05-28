EL RASO GOLF SOCIETY AT ALTORREAL

On Friday 26 May El Raso played at Altorreal, a course we have not played for some considerable time. Apart from the greens being difficult to read, the course was in excellent condition, very lush and pleasant surroundings. Twenty-two members, including our two new members Pete Gartside and Kev Bonser, and two guests travelled from the Quesada area to play the monthly Stableford.

Best guest prize went to Brent Hollings with a super score of 37pts. The par threes on this course are quite long and well protected by bunkers. No one managed to get a ball onto the 10th green however Brent managed it on the 5th and Jan Shorley and Dave Nicholls hit the 8th and 17th respectively. John Hill won the best front nine with 18 pts and Bob Shorley won best back also with 18 pts. Third place went to John Fairhurst with a score of 31 pts and second, on countback, was Steve Sayers with 37 pts. The overall winner was Kev Bonser also with a magnificent 37 pts.

After the game we travelled back to Quesada for prize giving, and as always, our thanks to Grant and his staff at the Olde 9th for the post game welcome refreshments.

Our next game at La Marquesa on Friday 30 June is the Captain´s Day. A fun day is promised with various prizes to be won, organised by our Captain, Marilyn Eckersall.