CANTABILE  LADIES  CHOIR SUMMER CONCERT

On Saturday 3rd June, Cantabile will be presenting the first of their summer concerts in La Siesta Church at 7.30 p.m.

The varied programme is divided between Sacred and Secular music dating from the 17th to the 20th Century and ranging from folk through classical to tunefully modern with two short piano interludes from our accompanist Nataliya Khomyak.

The entrance to the concert is free but there will be a retiring collection which will be donated to MABS which is one of the leading non-profit making charities in Spain dedicated to the support of all who are affected by cancer.

The choir is always looking for new members. Rehearsals are at La Siesta Church, Torrevieja every Friday from 2.45 to 5 p.m September to June. The repertoire is large and varied and performed in different venues in the area. If you are interested in singing and would like to join an established ladies’ choir, please contact Val Beange on 966 79 58 16 or email valcantabile@gmail.com