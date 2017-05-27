MAMMA MIA 2 – WE DON’T NEED IT, WE HAD OUR OWN VERSION ENTITLED “GRANMA MIA, THIS IS YOUR LIFE”

“The Deadwood Stage Company”, for 3 evenings, entertained a full house at Georgiou’s Greek Restaurant at Blue Lagoon. The audience was treated to a tasty dish of Greek mese (tapas) before the start of the show and shared the inevitable raffle, with an abundance of prizes, pleasing the winners.

The entertainment was karaoke style with Abba songs being introduced through the story telling of ‘Donna/Meryl Streep’s life. She and her friends recounted their tales of moving to Greece and their adventures thereafter, with childhood memories taking us through Donna’s colourful life till she was a Grandma.

An unexpected moment was when a few bold members of the audience joined in ”Zorba’s Dance” with some of the cast and later stamped and clapped their way through “Viva Espana” Flamenco style. So much laughter was good to hear.

“The Deadwood Stage Company” has recently celebrated their first year together and this was their second major production. Now they’ll take a well deserved break for a few weeks before planning the future. During this time they will say goodbye to 2 stalwart members who are leaving to return to the UK and will be sadly missed.

Plans are afoot to encourage new members, in whatever capacity, so please contact Vida on 966 77 4127 if you have any interest in theatre. You would be most welcome, whether or not you wish to appear on or off stage, or maybe just be a valued supporter.