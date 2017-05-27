There will be a fleamarket at Finca San Miguel de Salinas on sundag 04/06/2017 from 12.00 -18.00 o’clock.

Come along and you might find a bargain and at the same time you are helping the animals! We are a non profit organisation, so every euro counts.

At Finca San Miguel de Salinas are living, 8 horses,4 ponies, 13 geese, 6 goats, chickens, 2 dogs, 4 pigs and we rescued 16 feral cats and is supported by Happy Animales Orihuela, founder is Mona Nowak. We also try to rescue and rehome dogs and cats.

You can give a donation, or you can become a foodsponsor from 5.00, 10.00 euros a month, longterm sponsors are very welcome. You can us our bank account

IBAN ES80 0075 1055 4806 0035 0496 or come to our open days every last saturday of the month.

You can also visit the Finca on saturday from 10.00 till 13.00 and bring apples, carrots,lettuce,dog and catfood, dog and catbiscuits.

For more information and directions you can become a member of our Facebookgroup fincasanmigueldesalinas or call Mona 616792355 or email Sol nicosolm@hotmail.com

The animals and volunteers look forward to seeing you!