DROP IN CENTRE INDUCTION DAYS

The new Community Care Association Drop In Centre at Roman de Campoamor Centro Civico Cabo Roig, for residents of Orihuela Costa are holding 2 Induction Days on 7th and 14th June between 1pm and 4pm.

The Drop In Centre will hold sessions for Arts & Crafts, to include a Sewing and Knitting group, Card making and floral arranging. Watercolour, Drawing & Oil painting.

Information / Advice & Spanish Lessons,

Music Therapy sessions, to include Fitness to music, singing and musical instruments /drum workshops. Camera & IT sessions. Cultural & Discussion groups plus Bereavement Counselling.

We intend to organise First Aid Training courses by Cruz Roja and support for those who have had a stroke or have Alzheimers / Dementia.

By popular demand, a regular telephone ring round will be organised to contact people living alone, a befriender service.

If you wish to join us and meet new friends, pop along either on 7th or 14th June where you will be warmly welcomed with a nice cup of tea or coffee and cake.

Celebration Open Day – Wednesday 21st June from 2 pm to 4 pm with entertainment and refreshments.

We need volunteers and members to attend the sessions, to improve our quality of life living in Orihuela Costa, we believe you matter, we all want to have fun in the sun by the Med.

We look forward to meeting you at one of our Induction Days, 7th or 14th June.

Contact us by email at : oc.communitycare@gmail.com