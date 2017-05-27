CLEANING WORK ON THE CLIFFS OF ORIHUELA COSTA

A contingent of soldiers from the MOE “Teniente Morejón” detachment, located in Cabo Roig, commanded by Major Vives, has been helping municipal workers to carry out cleaning tasks along the Aguamarina seafront during the last week or so.

Their particular expertise was required to clean up along the cliff face in areas where the council staff were unable to reach.

Luisa Boné, councillor for Beaches, thanked everyone involved in the exercise, saying that their efforts had improved dramatically the appearance of the seafront, especially in those parts that they were unable to get to with mechanical equipment.

She said that that front gets especially dirty and accumulates a lot of waste paper, plastic and cardboard, following the weekly Aguamarina market. It is especially important that the micro reserve where a number of endangered plants can be found, is kept free from such waste.