SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY AT ALTOREAL. MAY 24TH, 2017. LINDA RENNIE TROPHY.

Possibly the hottest Wednesday meet so far found a course very much returning to its once excellent condition, indicative of the investment made by the relatively recent new owners. Greens were a little slow but consistent and fairways actually had grass on them, unlike some of the shorn courses played lately.

Scoring was, as it often is here, significantly different amongst categories, with lower handicappers fairing much better than those are higher. Gold category that the real fight for the Linda Rennie trophy took place. but it was Noel Bannon, just pipping Paul Guest on count back with a likewise superb 40 points, who came in the winner.

The day’s stableford competition results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Kyree Skarsmoen (30), 3rd Norman McBride (31 on CB), 2nd Mike Inns (31 on CB), and 1st, way out ahead, Mick Roscoe with 36 points.

Silver Category: 4th Hugh Reilly (34 on CB), 3rd Mike Jordan (34 on CB), 2nd Eva Petterson (35) and 1st Ivan Hanak with 36 points.

Gold Category: 4th Keven Mitchell (37), 3rd Jamie Rorison (38), 2nd Paul Guest (40 on CB) and 1st Noel Bannon, also with 40.

The Abacus was won by Ralph Tilbrook.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to John Osborne (5), Barry Roehrig (8) and Gary Garbett (17). Nobody made the green on hole 10.

The best guest prize went to Steve Chitham with an excellent 40 points.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Theo Boelhouwer a call on 694494824 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next Wednesday we will be at Mar Menor.