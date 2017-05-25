ROCKETS GOLF SOCIETY

For our May away day we went south to the Jack Nicholas course at Hacienda Requelme where we played a Medal for the Organisers Trophy. Course in lovely condition, Greens very fast, but our members could not keep out of the bunkers, which made for a lot of high scores.

The Gold Category did better than the Silver Category with last years winner Malcolm Anderson coming in with a nett 78 to defend the Trophy. Andy Nicholls was close behind in second place with a nett 79 and in Third place was Shay Martin with a Nett 81.

In the Siiver Category Ken Hopkins took First place with a nett 82 followed by Ron Chambers in Second place with a Nett 86 and in Third place was Graham Knight with a nett 87

NEAREST THE PINS

Hole 5 P Mutter Hole 7 & 15 Arfur Hole 17 Nada

Longest Drive went to M Anderson and Best Guest was C Johnson Nett 87

Next game is at our home course Vistabella with a tee off time of 08,15 on the 13th of June which is 3 weeks away. Please be there for 08.00 and have the correct money for the Green Fee. After the game we returned to Bar Patricia in Torreta 3 for refreshments and meal supplied by Chris which we thank him for.

Anyone who would like to join our Society or just want a game Contact Ron on 678 849 142 or email sanmigron@gmail.com