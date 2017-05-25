LOCAL FREEMASONS CELEBRATE LADIES NIGHT

On Saturday, 25th May, local Freemasons from Arenal Deportiva Lodge No 65 celebrated their annual Ladies Night in style at Satari’s restaurant in Moraira. Arriving for a cava and canape reception, at seven fifteen, almost seventy Masons, Ladies and guests arrived to a glorious summer evening and chatted among the flowers and bougainvillaea’s of the restaurant.

At eight o’clock they entered the restaurant for what turned out to be a fantastic four course meal prepared by the owner, Abi Satari, which included a wide selection of well prepared and well cooked food, including a delicious starter consisting of Persian specialities.

During the meal the guests were entertained by the internationally renowned, and always popular, Ian Henry who played a wide variety of tunes on the piano and sang beautifully. Later, after dinner, many of the guests danced to more music and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. There were gifts and flowers for all of the Ladies as a small thank you for all the support they have given over the past year.

The evening was hosted by the President of the Festival, WBro Bob Bullingham and his lovely wife Avril. This was a great chance for Bob and all the Masons of the Lodge to relax after a hard years work. This is Bob’s last formal event as Master of the Lodge as very soon at the beginning of June he will be installing his successor, WBro Ian Brown to take his place.

All in all a great evening and, judging from the comments I have heard, a great success. Many thanks to all involved in organising this event.

The first photo shows the President of the event WBro Bob Bullingham and his Lady Avril, The second the incoming Worshipful Master WBro Ian Brown and his Lady Eileen and the last two are just a couple of photos of some of the guests.

Should you be interested in joining Freemasonry or just finding out a little more about it. Please contact me on the following address.

prensa@glpvalencia.com

WBro William Turney Press Officer

Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia