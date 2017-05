The club will have its last meeting on June 5th 2017 and will then close until Monday 4th September 2017. Have a good summer !!!

The “Almoradi Monday Club” meet every FIRST and THIRD MONDAY of the month at 4PM. Our meeting place is in the “Centro Social Rooms”, Plaza San Andres, Calle Antimo Illescas, off Calle Comunidad Valenciana, in Almoradi.

(Calle Comunidad Valenciana is the road that the ” Cortes theatre” is in. With the theatre on your left, continue along Calle Comunidad Valenciana and the Plaza is opposite the 7th turning on the left, before you get to the school crossroads. Once you are in the plaza San Andres the “Centro Social Rooms” are on the right hand side and entry is via a door next to “The Bar” with blue awnings outside.)

The idea of this modern and progressive club is that people who speak ENGLISH and live in Almoradi or the surrounding area can meet one another on a regular but informal basis to talk together and enjoy life in this Spanish community.

The club activities will include social events, club lunches and evening meals in and around the local area, with guest speakers at meetings and entertainment when possible. We will also try to associate ourselves with other local clubs that hold other events including coach trips and anything that may be of interest to members.

If you are interested and would like to have a wider circle of friends then come along to one of our meetings. For more information contact davedanie@gmail.com or on facebook under Almoradi Monday Club like us and join.

The Almoradi Monday Club is an ENGLISH speaking club and is open to people of every nationality living in or just visiting Spain.