WALKING FOOTBALL COMES OF AGE

San Miguel Strollers Walking Football Club has Just celebrated its first year as a team by holding an invitation competition at the San Miguel football stadium, where they play on Wednesday evenings.

The invitation competition had 8 teams playing this all day event and teams participating came from Hondon, Deja Vieja La Marina, Playa Flamenca and San Miguel. The competition was played with 2 leagues of 4 with a semi-final and a final.

The 1st semi-final for 2nd and 3rd place was played between Frails Fliers and Pilar Horadada which went to a penalty shoot-out with Pilar the eventual winners to come 3rd and winning the Plate.

The 2nd semi-final was played between San Miguel Strollers 1st team and Playa Flamenca Walking Wanderers with Playa Flamenca the outright winners taking the Invitation Cup.

With all teams playing the game in good spirit and was refereed by Bill, Mick, and John who kept the games flowing with whistles blowing mainly for overdoing the walking and breaking out into a run.

Should you want any further information on this rapidly growing Sport, do not hesitate to contact.

Bob or Maggie at: bobbyg2542@hotmail.com (Playa Flamenca) or Bill Whitehouse at: smstrollers@gmail.com (San Miguel)