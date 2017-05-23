UD LOS GARRES 2 – MAZARRON FC 0

Mazarron FC left themselves with a big hurdle to climb if they are to achieve promotion with a 2-0 away defeat to Los Garres in the Play Off Semi Final first leg.

With the late start at 8.30 pm, failing light and an artificial pitch the conditions were not ideal for Mazarron and the home team took control in the early stages with a shot just wide of the target. At the other end Dani wasted a free kick just outside the penalty area, shooting high and wide.

Mazarron’s largest away following for many years were upset by many of the referee’s decisions, failing to penalise the home team for consistent elbowing and shirt pulling. Despite this Mazarron started to push forward and had the better of the closing stages of the first half.

The second period began with the light fading rapidly and less than adequate floodlights and Los Garres again began to take charge of the procedings. Mazarron continued to hold on until the 69th minute when a free kick was punched away by goalkeeper Juan Pedro only to see Moraga strike the ball back firmly into the net for the opening goal.

Tempers on the pitch were getting heated leading to a barrage of yellow cards being issued for Mazarron while so many Los Garres offences were being ignored, including some very obvious hand balls.

Mazarron tried to push forward in search of an equaliser but were denied by fair means or foul and Los Garres sewed the game up in the 82nd minute. With a number of their players in offside positions Juan Fran put the ball into the net with the referee waving away all Mazarron protests.

Man of the Match: Juan Pedro