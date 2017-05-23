SPORTING ALFAS CRICKET CLUB v LEVANTE

Sporting Alfas 1st X1 297 for 4 beat Levante C C 173 for 10

Levante travelled down from Valencia for this Sundays match against SACC. The home side won the toss and choose to bat first, Laundon and the returning to duty Pennick opened and the score ticked along nicely until the 15 over when Laundon (31) over stretched and lobbed the ball to gully 79-1 at drinks.

Pennick choose to leave the action and Alger and Bhatti took the score to 247 in the next 15 overs, Algar leaving the action on 59, Muñoz joined Bhatti who was on 44 and nicked one behind to become star man Eaton´s second scalp. J, Perman joined Muñoz and enjoyed a quick show of power hitting Muñoz reaching 46, before Jack decided to run the Spanish and league captain out, then to prove his youth got caught next ball, another wicket for Eaton.

Bringing two new players to the middle and the pairing of Waqar and M Perman both reaching 20 odd before the close of inning on 297-4 of which Barry Eaton claimed 3 wickets, well done.

Levante began the chase with Little and Garvey, the score reached 18 when gave a sharp chance to Alger at gully and was out for 10. Fareed joined the fun and with his unusual style and for 5 overs annoyed the bowlers and in all fairness was a little annoyed himself when 1st change bowler Metcalf only found the mat once in his 7 ball spell having to be expelled by the umpire for dangerous bowling, he could well have killed fine leg.

Bhatti not on duty keeping was asked to finish the over and was given another after 5 sharp balls. Fareed not being able to take the pace gave a chance and became Bhatti´s first wicket for SACC. At drinks Levante on 61 for 2. Garvey and Eaton took the score past the 100 mark which arrived in the 23 over sadly 10 runs later Eaton lobbed one to star fielder on the day Metcalf who took the first of his 5 catches.

Bhat hit a couple of lusty blows which really was the only other note worthy part of the batting innings, other than Garvey reaching his 50, with a very elegant style which will stand him well in the league campaign. Muñoz rushed through his 7 overs and was rewarded with 3 for 19, Walker finished his 8 for 36 getting 2 wickets, Alger 1 for 28 from 6, Perman J unlucky not to get a wicket finished with 0-38-from 8. Ashraf 0-14 from 5 bringing us to star bowler Bhatti , returning excellent figures of 4.1 overs 12 runs for 4 wickets, not bad for a keeper, bowlers beware.

Levante Cricket Club return next Sunday to play in the league.

Another great and exiting day at the Oval with 480 runs and 14 wickets taken it really is no surprise that Albir is the place to watch good cricket regularly in Spain.