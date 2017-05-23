MEET THE ADAPT METAL DETECTING TEAM & DISPLAY

Saturday 3rd June 2017 from 10.15am- 12 noon

We will be at the Hogar del Pensionista San Pedro del Pinatar,

Calle Floridablanca, 30740, San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain

The ADAPT Metal Detecting Club invites you to an open morning where you can see a plethora of different Metal Detectors, retrieving tools and other gadgets that we use when we meet up on the local beaches.

There will be membership experts on hand to answer any questions you might have about this exciting hobby.

You can see different metal items that we pull out of the sea, and on the beaches.

You will be amazed at the metal junk we also find including mobile phones, toy cars, keys, knives, forks, spoons, pesetas not to mention the very sharp items which could seriously hurt you if you stepped on them.

Hope to see you there…………