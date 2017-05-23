DRIVING IN EUROPE

“Is this your car Sir?” Venson reminds company car drivers to be aware of current European motoring laws this summer

Driving abroad poses a number of risks and not just because residents are likely to drive on the other side of the road, warns Venson Automotive Solutions. Many UK motorists travelling for business may think nothing of driving their company vehicle abroad, but too many lack a general awareness of current European motoring laws. For example, as from January this year, British registered drivers travelling to France could receive an on-the-spot fine of more than £100 for not displaying a ‘clean air’ sticker on their windscreen.

The Crit’Air scheme aims to tackle pollution, making it a legal requirement for all vehicles – cars, lorries, motorbikes and buses – to display its anti-pollution sticker to show how much their vehicle pollutes.

Even drivers who go abroad regularly should check the local rules of the road. Motoring organisation websites such as the AA offer up-to-date motoring advice about the country they are visiting.

It’s also good practice for drivers to ensure that their vehicle’s service schedule is up to date, that they have valid breakdown cover for Europe and that they have carried out the usual vehicle maintenance checks such as oil, water, tyres and glass. This helps avoid unnecessary costs and possible fines.

Company car drivers also need to check whether they need to complete a VE103b form, an authority to travel, before they take their company car to Europe – this provides formal confirmation that the driver has permission from the owner to drive the car abroad.

Simon Staton, Director of Client Management at Venson Automotive Solutions, explains, “Many motorists are likely to drive in Europe this summer and unwittingly break the law. It’s crucial that fleet drivers familiarise themselves with the motoring regulations and laws if they are planning to drive their company vehicle abroad at any time of year. If they don’t they could find themselves having to pay a hefty on the spot fine or worst case scenario, their car could be confiscated.”

VENSON’S EUROPEAN MOTORING CHECK LIST

Before You Travel

If you’re taking your company car to Europe contact your fleet manager or fleet management company to check whether you need an authority to travel form. Processing of the forms typically take 2 weeks.

Even if you regularly drive abroad always check the local rules of the road before you go, as requirements can change. Visit the AA website for detailed advice.

Check your service schedule and if one is due make sure it’s carried out in advance of your visit to reduce the chance of expensive breakdowns while you’re abroad.

Check all tyres for condition, pressure and tread depth before you go. Most countries have the same requirement as the UK – a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm over the central three-quarters of the tread and around the whole circumference. Tyres wear out quickly after they get down to 3mm, so if they are this worn, think about getting them replaced before you go.

Before setting off on your journey make sure you have valid breakdown cover for Europe.

Many countries require visiting motorists to carry a safety bag. Check the AA website for country advice before you go.

While You’re Abroad