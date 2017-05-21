WELCOME TO FITNOSYS  By Jonathan Gilchrist

The Top Hypnotherapist on the Costa Blanca

With the ever increasing demand for the Fast Track Weight Control and Gastroband sessions I am delighted to introduce an optional extra for people who seriously want to lose weight but feel they also need guidance on nutrition and a good fitness regime.

This is a completely NEW concept using Fast Track Hypnosis and also the expertise of the CELEBRITY PERSONAL TRAINERS at Beach Body Gym at my Cabo Roig Clinic.

The idea of combining our skills when Ray, Pamela and I had a chat of how we could combine our expertise of helping people transform their lives for the better. This is how FITNOSYS came into fruition, we have devised a revolutionary system to make the weight control even more successful.

How it works..

This is an optional extra to the already highly successful Fast Track Hypnosis system and it costs an additional €45 payable directly to the Beach Body Gym Cabo Roig . When the person comes along for the Fast Track Weight Control or the Gastroband session, after the session is over they will have an appointment with Ray or Pamela who will assess them and make available all the facilities that the gym has to offer for the month after their session with me.

As Ray says “When you join Beach Body Gym in conjunction with Jonathan, I will have a chat about your goals and offer you a complimentary Body Composition reading and record your Weight, BMI, Body Fat %, Muscle %, Resting Metabolism, Visceral Fat and Body Age. I will then show you around the gymnasium and what services I can offer you ie: Fitness classes and a workout regime. Throughout your time at Beach Body Gym I will motivate you and keep you on the right track with your change of lifestyle.”

During that month in addition to playing their reinforcement CD every day (which they are given by me after the fast track session) Ray will monitor their ongoing progress and give all the advice that is required for their continued weight loss, fitness and toning. Then at end of the month a further assessment is made by Ray and if the client requires a further boost from the Fast Track Hypnosis this is provided….

FREE of CHARGE!

I will also be requiring to link up with a fitness centre in Quesada and also Benidorm to allow my clients in those areas to benefit from this unique system as well.

So there you have it – Fast Track Hypnosis Weight Control or Gastroband + Laser Therapy + Support CD + Guarantee + optional Fitness regime. This could be your pathway to a healthier you !

“I had my Weight Control 2 weeks ago with Jonathan and already I have lost 4.8lbs, which is fantastic. I have stuck to Jonathan’s advice to play the CD every night , which I believe helps to re-enforce the ideas and suggestions I was given during my half hour Weight Control session.

I also find that it helps me get a better nights sleep which is always good!

I’m still quite shocked, I would never have thought that it would be this easy. I had tried a LOT of diets in the past with only either minimal or no results.

I don’t find myself picking at foods in the cupboard or eating between meals anymore. I am SO pleased that I went ahead with the hypnotherapy and I can honestly say I really am on the right tracks, thanks once again Jonathan!

Jane”

More information can be found by contacting Jonathan on 691 784 954 or jonathangilchristbh@gmail.com

Jonathan holds his Fast Track Hypnosis sessions in Cabo Roig, Quesada & Benidorm.

Jonathan can also help you to stop smoking in 30 minutes and can help with a lot of other problems including fears & phobias, insomnia, anxiety, nail-biting, excessive hair-pulling and a lot more..

You can even enhance your golf & darts focus with Jonathan! Get rid of the yips or dartitis for good!

For an appointment, Brochure, or free of charge initial consultation,

Contact Jonathan on; 691 784 954 ,

jonathangilchristbh@gmail.com

Or visit his website; www.jonathangilchristinspain.com