In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at Altorreal on 17th May 2017.

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 23 players visited the established course at Altorreal taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and the course in excellent condition which reflected in some good scores on the day.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Danny Wheatley – 37 points, 2nd – Mike Belson – 35 points, 3rd – John Clark – 33 points, 4th – Brian Smith – 33 points

Silver Category

1st – Mick Nelson – 37 points, 2nd – Brian Burnard – 31points

Nearest the Pins – Danny Wheatley (2), Football Card – Graham Hall

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next interim fixture is at Vistabella on Wednesday 31st May 2017 followed by the away trip to Benidorm on 5th and 6th June 2017.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.