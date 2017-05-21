SAN JAVIER GOLF SOCIETY

Individual Stableford Qualifier competition at Font del Llop, on Wednesday 17th May:

28 members and guests made the trip up to this lovely golf resort, enjoying perfect weather and a course in excellent condition. Scoring on the whole was quite low but with some notable exceptions.

Division 1 winner was Mark Pollitt with 43 points, runner up Ian Price with 32, third place David Archer also with 32 and fourth was Darren Hancock with 30. Division 2 winner with 35 points was Chris Butler, runner up Lyn Gallard also had 35, third place Dave Farrington had 32 and fourth place Dave Furze had 31. Nearest the pins were won by Paul Hamlin, Chris Butler, Phil Brigham and Paul Matthews.

The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and rolls over to the next game, which is a “Pairs Betterball” at Mar Menor Golf, teeing off at 10:33am on Monday 5th June. Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 3rd June, between 11am and 12 in the bar area at La Serena Golf Clubhouse, Los Alcázares.

For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety