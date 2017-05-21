ROYAL NAVAL ASSOCIATION, TORREVIEJA BRANCH

May menu del dia

On the 18th May several members and guests enjoyed their monthly menu del dia, this time at El Prado in San Miguel de Salinas.

The monthly lunch is always a very social occasion and RNA members are a lively and friendly crew who meet at 5pm on the first Wednesday of every month at Bar/Restaurante El Paraiso near Carrefour in Torrevieja.

You don’t have to have served in The Royal Navy to join so please come along to a meeting, make new friends and enjoy a ‘tot’.

For more details please call Chairman Paul Edwards on 618644934, Vice Chairman Danny Kay on 966716274 or Secretary Margaret Forshaw on 966921996. We look forward to meeting you soon!