THE MEMBER’S GOLF SOCIETY @ RODA 17/5/17

After a small cock-up with the tee times by our Secretary 33 members and guests finally teed off in what must be said was quite a strong wind. It was thought that the scoring would be low in our Stableford competition; in fact the average score was well into the low 30’s.

We did have a couple of birthdays to celebrate, visitor T. Sharpe and eccentric member Vernon Brown, who it must be said had a lot of luck on his birthday by holing his 3rd shot on hole 9 from a full 50 meters and of course for our Norwegian members it was their constitution day and one can only imagine the condition of some of our members after the evenings events.

The course was, as always in good condition with the greens being a little faster than usual, causing one or two annoying three putts! Results: N.T.P. competition, hole 2 Sam Cobley, hole 7 Nada, hole 11 Andy Skinner, hole 13 John Hettrick. Glen Gooch and Andy Skinner shared the €24 in the 2’s pot. best guest was Sam Cobley 32 pts. Bronze category, 3rd P. O’Dowd 27 pts. 2nd S. Twentyman 27 pts. L/H, 1st J. Dursley 34 pts. Silver category, 3rd R. Nilsen 32 pts. 2nd D. Sullivan 32 pts. L/H, 1st G. Gooch 32 pts. L/H. Gold category, 3rd J. Whitaker 34 pts. 2nd V. Brown 34 pts. L/H 1st H. Steele 39 pts.

More information about our Society can be found at www.tmgs.org Facebook page TMGSGOLF or @TMGSGOLF contact our Secretary on 661 524 101