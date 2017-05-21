LAS RAMBLAS GOLF SOCIETY

On Monday we played “Yellow Ball” with the winners John Drakesmith, Ann Marie, Alan Douglas and Mike Mahony coming in with a really good score of 117pts. Especially as the greens were extra slick making birdies hard to come by.

Wednesday was our Monthly Medal and scoring was very close as usual with most players leaving a few putts on the greens. The results were as follows:

Cat 1:1st Bryan Neal 72pts, 2nd Liz Robertson 73pts, 3rd Tom Hardie 74pts.

Cat 2: 1st Rod Doel 70pts, 2nd Terry Cullen, 3rd John Dobson 75Pts.

2´s Club Dave Pulling, Pete Dunn and John Drakesmith with 2.

On Friday we played “Change Partners” and with a good score of 92pts, 10 ahead of second place, were the team of Ellen Drakesmith, Ron Phipps, Rod Doel and Geoff Biggerstaff.

Mike Mahony