EUROGOLF MONTHLY STABLEFORD

On Thursday 18th May Eurogolf played their monthly stableford .The results were Cat 1 1st Malcolm Foskett 38 c/b 2nd George McCallum 38 3rd David Gregson 36 Cat 2 1st Alan Venables 40 2nd John Kirkwood 38 3rd Bert Lawson 37 Cat 3 1st Geoff Evans 38 2nd Gordon Bourne 36 3rd Ken Brett 35 Cat 4

1st Sharon Horne 37 2nd Laurraine Walker 35 3rd Mike Gillett 34 Best front 9 Jeff Lynch 20 Best back 9 Ian Pegg 21 Overall winner Alan Venables NTPs 5th and 11th Malcolm Foskett 12th in 2 Claire Daye-Gretton 15th David Gregson 17th Cindi Green Football George McCallum x 2 Chris Stanley Tony Stanley and Robin Richards

TUESDAY TOFFS FRED THOMPSON AND GEORGE WIER MEMORIAL TROPHY

On Tuesday 16TH May Toffs played for the Fred Thompson and George Wier memorial trophy and the results were Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Pete Gartside 36 c/b 2nd Bill Martin 36 c/b 3rd Pete Cleaver 36 c/b Cat 2 (16-20) 1st Alan Venables 39 2nd David Blanchette 34 3rd Gary Grierson 33 Cat 3 (21-26) 1st Angelique Berndt 39 2nd Jeff Lynch 31 3rd John Holland 30 Cat 4 (27+) 1st Chris Stanley 37 2nd Laurraine Walker 36 3rd Bev Evans 31

Overall winner Angelique Berndt Best front 9 Pino Perito 22 Best back 9 Franz Berndt 21 Longest drive Ladies Morag Turner Longest drive men Gary Grierson NTPs 5th Glo Manning 11th Bill Martin 12th in 2 Alan Venables 15th Bill Martin 17th Franz Berndt Marie Thompson and Kath Wier came along to present the trophy and their prizes for longest drives and NTP´s.

Football Debbie Weedon Tony Stanley Bill Martin Colin Daye Gretton and Linda Lynch.