BLARNEYSTONE GOLF SOCIETY – MARIE FINN TROPHY

32 of us travelled to Roda for the second playing of the Marie Finn Trophy. The course was in great condition and the weather great until the wind picked up on the back nine. There were a few very tired golfers handing their cards in at the end of the day but a few “refreshments” back at the Blarneystone resolved that. Thank you, as always, to Gill and Georgia for the food.

We welcomed Matt Finn and his daughters Suzanne and Fiona who had flown over from Ireland to support the event.

There were several extra NTP prizes but with a maximum of two wins per player several of these were given out as spot prizes meaning even those with lower scores went home with something.

NTP 3 – Barry Monan , NTP 7 – Myra Coull, NTP in 2 hole 8 – John Dynes, NTP in 2 hole 12 – Brendan Mooney, NTP in 3 hole 18 – Barry Monan, Longest drive – Terry Jones

Best front 9 – Dave Adams, Best back 9 – Tony Brain, Best Guest – Barry Monan

3rd – Tony Jones 28pts, 2nd – Gary Lester 30pts, 1st – John Dynes 31pts

Our next match is on Thursday 15th June at Alenda, guests welcome. Please add your name to the list at the Blarneystone.