BELLS AND BOWLS AT THE RBL

A dozen or more members of the Orihuela Costa Branch of The Royal British Legion were guests of the Emerald Isle Bowls Club last week where they enjoyed a morning of instruction with varying degrees of success.

But to a man, and a woman, they all agreed it had been a very enjoyable experience, despite the occasional long trek, as they were occasionally required to chase after their bowls that had been despatched with the wrong bias.

The session had been arranged by Mel O’Dell who was joined by EI members Frank King, Ernie Bennett and Joe Dear in providing the tuition. Joe can also be seen presenting the bottle of wine to winners Tam and Margaret Campbell.

On the following night, after the regular monthly gathering, members were very well entertained by the Terri Horvath Morris Dancers who are based in Campoverde but dance at many local charitable events and Fiestas.

They were at the branch where Sue Walters gave a short presentation on the history of the 15th century English Folk Dance before the team performed three regional dances from their repertoire.

Of course the display didn’t end there as Sue then coerced a dozen or so branch members to take to the floor with varying degrees of accomplishment.

Whilst the chairman and branch secretary took on this new skill with great success there were other members who were having obvious difficulties in learning the footwork.

Despite his advancing years, Mo Davin, however, was so taken with the activity that he is now considering joining the troupe. Im sure that seeing him skipping across the floor with bells around his ankles would be reason enough to have them back at the RBL in the future. It was a thoroughly professional display by the dancers which was very much enjoyed by all.

On a more serious note the Terri Horvath Morris team are currently looking to recruit new members and are holding a series of workshops which anybody with an interest is welcome to attend, either to watch or to dance, with or without prior experience. This would also apply to any musicians who might have an interest in playing for the Morris team.

The workshops are being held every Friday through June at Las Filipinas Social Centre from 1-3pm. More information from Jean Tonge on 634 375 072 / 965 076 717 or by email to: terrihorvath.morris@yahoo.com