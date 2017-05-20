WOODY ON SONG FOR RBL

On Wednesday 10 May 2017, a fund raising event took place at the Restaurant Calvito in Torrevieja in aid of The Royal British Legion.

The event was promoted by Marlene Brown, a local fund raiser. Over 80 people attended the evening, this event was open to the public. Music was provided by ‘Woody’ who gave a first class performance as usual.

A raffle was held to assist with the fund raising. The total amount raised was 508.20 euros, a fantastic achievement by Marlene and friends.

The Chairman of the Torrevieja Branch, Gerry Lynch, gave a short speech about the origins of the Legion, and thanked Marlene for her dedication to fund raising and for donating the funds raised to the British Legions 2017 Poppy Appeal.