THE PUB DARTS ASSOCIATION THE SUMMER LEAGUE 

Blind Pairs in Memory of Brian Madgewick

The evening was hosted by Craig and Clare McCarthy of Reflections Bar, on San Luis, and a very good evening was had by all. Thanks go to Eric Atherton who kindly did the Raffle. The Event was attended by Janet Madgewick who sponsored the Trophies this year.

Through to the first Quarter Final we had Jason Taylor & Freddie Schandevockl against Peter Baldwin & Alan Strong who won the game and went through to the Semi-Finals.

In the second quarter finals we had Christoff Somviller against Steve Cain & Bruce Admiral. The winners Steve Cain & Bruce Admiral went through to the Semi-Finals.

For the next quarter finals we had Daniel Boswell & Craig McCarthy against Lynn Cain & James Scully. The winners this time were Daniel Boswell & Craig McCarthy going through to the Semi-Finals.

The last quarter final between Karen Whitehead & John Farrell against Ruben Garcia & David Pritchard. The winners Daniel Boswell & Craig McCarthy went through to the Semi-Final.

The first Semi-Final was won by Steve Cain & Bruce Admiral and the second Semi-Final was won by Daniel Boswell & Craig McCarthy. The Winners of the evening was Steve Cain & Bruce Admiral. Congratulations to this years Champions.