THE ŠKODA KAROQ: NEW COMPACT SUV WITH LOTS OF SPACE AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

The ŠKODA KAROQ is a completely new compact SUV from the long-standing Czech brand. The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements characterises ŠKODA’s new SUV design language. As a true ŠKODA, the ŠKODA KAROQ offers exceptional space, new driver-assistance systems, full‑LED headlights and – for the first time in a ŠKODA – a digital instrument panel.

Five engine variants are available from 85 kW (115 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS), of which four are new. Typical of ŠKODA are smart ideas for the brand’s new compact SUV which include features such as the rear-seat VarioFlex system and the virtual pedal for the hands-free opening of the boot. Longer items can be comfortably transported in the interior of the compact SUV – thanks to the folding front passenger seat.

It is clear from the exterior shape, modified lines and larger dimensions that this is a completely new vehicle. The ŠKODA KAROQ is a sports utility vehicle with character: The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements characterises ŠKODA’s new SUV design language.

The compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high. The increase in size benefits the passengers. The kneeroom is 69 mm. The long wheelbase of 2,638 mm (all-wheel version: 2,630 mm) gives the ŠKODA KAROQ a comfortable stance on the road and provides an indication of the generously proportioned interior.

The ŠKODA brand stands for an exceptional package. This also applies to the new KAROQ. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 l. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate seats, which can be individually adjusted and also be completely removed – and the KAROQ is then converted into a van-like SUV with a maximum load capacity of 1,810 litres.

Segment leader: connectivity solutions

The ŠKODA KAROQ is at the top of its segment with innovative connectivity solutions. The infotainment building blocks come from the second generation of the Group’s Modular Infotainment Matrix, offering state-of-the-art functions, interfaces and equipped with capacitive touch displays. The top systems Columbus and Amundsen have a Wi-Fi hotspot. An optional LTE module is available for the Columbus system. The Internet connection is based on today’s fastest mobile radio standard, with which passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets.

The new ŠKODA Connect mobile online services are divided into two categories: Infotainment online services are used for information and navigation; the CareConnect services for assistance in case of breakdowns and emergencies. The Emergency Call button, which will be part of the standard equipment in Europe from 2018, is now available as an optional CareConnect service. Additional online services can be accessed via the ŠKODA Connect app. These can be used to remotely check details, configure and find the parking place of your car using a smartphone.

The intelligent capability of pairing a car with a smartphone has reached a new level in the ŠKODA KAROQ. The SmartLink+ platform, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLinkTM, is available as an option for the basic infotainment system Swing. SmartLink+ comes as standard with higher infotainment systems. The Phonebox with inductive charging couples the smartphone to the roof antenna and simultaneously charges it wirelessly.

Reliable helpers: driver assistance systems

The ŠKODA KAROQ offers a comprehensive range of driver assistance systems. New comfort systems include Park Assist, Lane Assist and Traffic Jam Assist. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assist serve to increase safety.

Additional driver assistance systems are available for the ŠKODA KAROQ to keep the car at a safe distance from the car ahead, to make it easier for the driver to change and keep in lane, to point out important traffic signs, and to assist when parking.

The freely programmable digital instrument panel is available for the first time in a ŠKODA. In the ŠKODA KAROQ, the cockpit displays can be set to the driver’s individual preferences.

Full-LED headlights with clear-lens optics are available as an option for the ŠKODA KAROQ from the Ambition trim level upwards. In the interior, new LED ambient lighting in the decorative door trims and the dashboard creates a pleasant atmosphere, which can be set to one of ten colours.

Powerful and agile: engines and chassis

The ŠKODA KAROQ offers state-of-the-art technologies for engines. Five engine variants – two petrol and three diesel engines – are on offer. The two petrol engines and two diesels are new in the line-up. The displacement ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 l; the power range is from 85 kW (115 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS). All powertrains feature turbo-charged direct injection units as well as stop-start technology and brake energy recovery. They are extremely efficient and comply with EU 6 regulations. With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all drivetrains can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 140 kW (190 PS) comes as standard with 4×4 drive and 7-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI has the special feature of cylinder deactivation.

The ŠKODA KAROQ chassis also sets benchmarks in its segment and demonstrates its quality, even off the beaten track. From the Ambition trim level upwards, Driving Mode Select with the Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4×4) modes is available on request. The Off-Road mode with all-wheel drive improves the driving characteristics on rough terrain.

2025 Strategy: ŠKODA drives SUV campaign forward

As part of ŠKODA’s 2025 Strategy, the brand will be continually expanding its model range over the coming years. The primary focus will be on broadening the SUV range. Most recently, the ŠKODA KODIAQ became the brand’s first large SUV to be launched in the international markets. With the ŠKODA KAROQ, the company has now reached the next milestone. The new compact SUV market launch is set for the second half of 2017.

Topic overview

Design:

Expressive, dynamic and emotive

Compact ŠKODA SUV with a clear design language

Full-LED headlights and LED tail lights



Side view with short overhangs and distinct tornado line

From the very first glance, it is evident that the ŠKODA KAROQ is a completely new car. With its emotive and dynamic design as well as its numerous crystalline elements, it is the latest representative of the new ŠKODA design language. At the same time, the expressive and powerfully robust exterior clearly indicates its use as a compact SUV.

The striking three-dimensional front section symbolises protection and strength with its contours. The front is characterised in particular by the geometrically shaped headlights with precise contours. From the Ambition trim level upwards, full-LED headlights in a clear glass design are used. A narrow strip of lights running along the bottom edge of the main headlights provides homogeneous indicator and daytime running lights. The fog lights, which come with full-LED technology and the cornering function, are positioned below the main headlights. The radiator grille, which is framed by a chrome trim, features the trapezoid shape that is typical of ŠKODA. The large ŠKODA brand logo sits proudly at the end of the distinct bonnet.

The long wheelbase is easily visible in the side view and points to the generous interior. The side is characterised by short overhangs at the front and rear, the sloping roofline that is visually extended by a contour in the D-pillar, and the tapered rear.

A line runs from the headlights to the rear with the highest degree of precision; it streamlines the body and gives it structure. The wheel arches are framed by wide angular trims – a typical design feature for the ŠKODA SUV – and make the ŠKODA KAROQ appear even more powerful.

The width of the body is emphasised at the rear by the horizontal lines. The flat, raked rear lights are divided into two: their outer section is embedded in the sidewall frames, whilst the inner section is in the tailgate. The reflectors sit below the rear sensors on the outer edges of the rear bumper. The lights at the rear include tail lights, brake lights and number plate illumination with LED technology. The tail lights form the ŠKODA-typical ‘C’ shape.

The new compact SUV is fitted with 16- or 17-inch wheels as standard which are available with three different designs. 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels are optional extras.

Equipment:

Digital in-car instrument panel is making its debut

The digital instrument panel: four display layouts

Headlights and tail lights with LED technology



The VarioFlex rear seat holds up to 588 liters



LED ambient lighting in the interior

The compact ŠKODA KAROQ SUV is an all-rounder for the family, business, everyday life and leisure time. Besides the generous amount of interior space, state-of-the-art technology and well-thought-out equipment emphasises the car’s practicality and functionality. Headlights and tail lights feature LED technology; LED ambient lighting in the interior creates an individual atmosphere. The digital instrument panel makes its debut in a ŠKODA. The driver can program the digital display to their preferences. The Phonebox in the centre console for wireless charging of smartphones are further technological highlights. As an option, ŠKODA offers a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

The digital instrument panel is available for the first time in a ŠKODA. Four display layouts can be programmed.

The Classic layout presents both the rev counter and speedo as round instruments on the right and left of the display. The area between them can be individually configured – for example, with a display of the entertainment program currently running or the map, which can also be zoomed in.

The Digital layout provides a main display covering the entire width of the panel – for example, the entertainment program currently running or the map. Above and below this, there is still space for small digital displays. For example, the current speed, the recommended gear, Traffic Sign Recognition, the remaining distance to be covered, the distance to the next junction on the programmed route or the distance already covered.

The Info-Profile layout features a large display in the middle that can show the map, for example. To the left, right and above the map there is space for additional customised information. This could be the current speed, a navigational display with pictograms, a gear indicator, Traffic Sign Recognition (e.g. speed limit, restrictions on overtaking) or the journey time – to name just a few options.

The Reduced layout provides two large displays showing the selected information. For example, these could be the current speed and the vehicle’s remaining range. Additionally, selected basic information (time etc.) is presented at the top and the bottom of the display. When route guidance is on, the navigation arrow is displayed in the centre.

These four layouts only provide the structure of the panel. The driver can use a scroll button in the interactive display of the Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB) to set which displays appear in which area of the panel and to set their sizes. Information about the audio system, the phone, the assistance systems (Lane Assist, Front Assist, etc.) or the status of the vehicle can also be set to appear to the right, to the left, or centrally.

There are also two other innovations in the package – the heated steering wheel and three personalisable keys. As soon as a certain driver unlocks the car, its individual setting is set. They cover a wide range of operating areas, including driving profile selection, assistance systems, indoor and outdoor lighting, Climatronic, infotainment systems and electrically-adjustable seats. In addition, the front and rear seats are also heated if set.

The ŠKODA engineers dedicated meticulous attention to detail when it came to the lights. As an option from the Ambition trim level upwards, the ŠKODA KAROQ features full-LED headlights in a clear glass design. Standard equipment includes LED tail and brake lights, indicators (bulb) and reversing lights (bulb) and rear fog lights (integrated into the bumper’s lower reflector). Full-LED fog lights with cornering function are available, either as part of a package or as an individual option. A Light Assist sensor continuously assesses the light conditions, automatically switches the headlights between daytime running light and dipped beam as required. This works in twilight as well as when driving through forests or tunnels. The lights are also turned on automatically as soon as the windscreen wipers are operated. The multifunctional camera used by the dynamic Light Assist feature detects oncoming traffic and vehicles ahead and ensures that in these situations the high beam is automatically turned off.

The Coming Home and Leaving Home functions provide lighting for a defined period of time, and the car’s immediate surroundings are lit so occupants can safely get in and out of the car. In addition, when opening a door the ŠKODA logo is projected onto the floor.

In the interior, the new LED ambient lighting in the decorative strips incorporated into the doors and instrument panel, which can be set to one of ten colours, provides an impressive atmosphere.

The luggage compartment can hold a capacity of 521 liters with a fixed rear seat. When the seat is folded, the capacity increased to 1,630 liters. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seats, the capacity is variable and can accommodate between 479 and 588 liters.

The VarioFlex system consists of three separate seats, which can be individually adjusted and also be completely removed – giving the SUV a van-like loading capacity of up to 1,810 litres.

Powertrains: four new efficient engines

Five engines to choose from: two petrol, three diesel

Power output ranging from 85 kW (115 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS)



1.0 TSI with efficient and dynamic three-cylinder engine

1.5 TSI with active cylinder management (ACT)



2.0 TDI with 140 kW (190 PS) and 400 Nm with all-wheel drive as standard

The new ŠKODA KAROQ has state-of-the-art technology under its bonnet. Five engines – two petrol and three diesel – are on offer. The two petrol and two diesel engines are new to the portfolio. Their capacities are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 l, while their power output ranges from 85 kW (115 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS). All powertrains use turbocharged, direct injection engines and offer Stop-Start technology as well as brake energy recovery. They are extremely efficient and fulfil EU6 emission standards. With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all powertrains are available with a choice of a 6‑speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 140 kW (190 PS) comes with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG transmission as standard. The new 1.5 TSI offers cylinder shutdown as a special feature.

Petrol engines:

New: 1.0 TSI – 85 kW (115 PS), 175 Nm of torque, top speed of 187 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 10.6 seconds, combined consumption of 5.2 l per 100 km, combined CO 2 emissions of 117 g/km

New: 1.5 TSI – 110 kW (150 PS), 250 Nm of torque, top speed of 204 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds, combined consumption of 5.1 l per 100 km, combined CO 2 emissions of 119 g/km

Diesel engines:

New: 1.6 TDI – 85 kW (115 PS), 250 Nm of torque, top speed of 188 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 10.7 seconds, combined consumption of 4.5 l per 100 km, combined CO 2 emissions of 118 g/km

2.0 TDI – 110 kW (150 PS), 340 Nm of torque, top speed of 207 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, combined consumption of 4.4 l per 100 km, combined CO 2 emissions of 115 g/km

All figures apply to models with front-wheel drive and 6-speed manual transmission.

New: 2.0 TDI – 140 kW (190 PS), 400 Nm of torque, top speed of 211 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, combined consumption of 5.3 l per 100 km, combined CO 2 emissions of 138 g/km.

Four engines are new to the compact SUV’s range. The smallest petrol unit offers less cylinder capacity but more power. The 1.0 TSI has three cylinders, produces 85 kW (115 PS) and generates a maximum torque of 200 Nm. The engine impresses with its dynamic power development and a throaty note. The downsizing increases the efficiency of the engine. This version of the ŠKODA KAROQ accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.6 seconds, attains a top speed of 187 km/h and consumes an average of 5.2 l per 100 km. For power transmission, it uses either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG.

The distinctive feature of the new 1.5 TSI engine with 110 kW (150 PS) is its Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). This works by switching off the second and third cylinders for a short time when their power output is not needed. The engine therefore runs more efficiently and, depending on the driving style, saves up to 0.5 l per 100 km. ACT is used between 1,400 and 4,000 rpm and up to a speed of 130 km/h. With the 1.5 TSI, the ŠKODA KAROQ sprints to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds from a standing start, reaches a top speed of 204 km/h and consumes an average of 5.1 l per 100 km. Here, too, there is a choice of a manual 6-speed gearbox or a 7-speed DSG transmission.

All of the diesel engines are turbocharged, direct injection TDIs with four cylinders and four-valve technology. The entry-level variant is the 1.6 TDI with a power output of 85 kW (115 PS) and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. This version of the compact SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds, attains a top speed of 188 km/h and consumes an average of 4.5 l per 100 km. The power is transmitted by either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DSG.

The diesel engine with a cylinder capacity of 2.0 l is available in two power variants. Both versions impress with distinctive smooth running and superior torque. The 2.0 TDI with 110 kW (150 PS) comes with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DSG. Maximum torque of 340 Nm is achieved between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm. The ŠKODA KAROQ with a 2.0 TDI engine and 110 kW (150 PS) accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds, achieves a top speed of 196 km/h and consumes 5.0 l per 100 km on average.

The second 2.0 TDI offers a power output of 140 kW (190 PS). The top engine variant is combined with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG transmission as standard. Maximum torque of 400 Nm is available between 1,750 and 3,250 rpm and offers impressive tractability and sporty acceleration. With a 2.0 TDI engine and 140 kW (190 PS) of power, the compact SUV sprints to 100 km/h from a standing start in 7.8 seconds, reaches a top speed of 211 km/h and consumes an average of 5.3 l per 100 km.

All values given are provisional.

Sophisticated chassis, five driving modes, intelligent all-wheel drive

Chassis has a sophisticated design

Off-Road mode for all-wheel-drive vehicles

The chassis sets new benchmarks in the segment and also showsits quality when venturing off surfaced roads. Driving Mode Select with Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4×4) modes is available as an optional extra from the Ambition trim level upwards. The Off-Road mode for all-wheel-drive vehicles further improves the driving characteristics when venturing off surfaced roads.

The chassis of the ŠKODA KAROQ has a sophisticated design. It gives the compact SUV distinct all-round characteristics including genuine off-road capabilities. One important factor for the well-balanced distribution of the load on the axles is the front axle, a MacPherson design with lower triangular wishbones and a subframe made from steel, which has been placed far forward. The front track measures 1,576 mm.

The four-link rear axle (in the all-wheel-drive variant) is largely made from high-strength steel; its track width is 1,541 mm. The sword-shaped trailing arms absorb the driving and braking forces. Three wishbones per wheel keep the wheels in the optimum position in relation to the road at all times and guarantee precise track guidance.

Thanks to Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), the driver has three chassis modes available in the new compact ŠKODA KAROQ: Comfort, Standard and Sport. Electrically operated valves adjust the dampers’ settings. A control unit operates the valves depending on the road condition, preferred driving style and the chosen mode. DCC contributes to active safety by automatically switching to Sport mode in corners which are navigated particularly dynamically. This provides greater stability, better traction and shorter braking distances. DCC chassis control, including Driving Mode Select, is available for the 1.5 TSI and the two 2.0 TDI versions with all-wheel drive from the Ambition trim level upwards.

With Driving Mode Select, the driver can change steering characteristics, operation of the DSG transmission, and the settings of other systems in the Normal, Eco, Sport and Individual modes. The individual settings are saved on the optional, personalisable key for up to three vehicle users.

The new compact SUV’s all-wheel drive also ensures optimum handling on slippery terrain or when towing a particularly heavy trailer. It uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. Various sensors (such as for rpm at the wheels, steering angle, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, throttle position, rpm, torque, etc.) continuously assess the driving situation and relay the measurements to the all-wheel-drive electronics, which then calculate and distribute the optimum amount of power.

Off-Road mode, which provides even better driving characteristics on rougher terrain, is an optional extra for the all-wheel-drive variants. To improve traction in Off-Road mode, the Traction Control System (TCS) permits a greater slip and the Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) reacts more sharply and quickly. Where necessary, Hill-Hold Control and Hill-Descent Control are also activated – the latter keeps the speed constant at the current level. The optional DCC shock absorbers change their characteristics, and the accelerator responds more gradually. The Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) varies its intensity, so that a wedge of earth can be formed in front of the wheels, thereby producing a braking effect.

Those who intend to use the ŠKODA KAROQ on rougher terrain will benefit from the Rough-Road package, which protects against mechanical damage (e.g. when hitting bumps or on gravel) and prevents dirt (dust, sand, mud) from getting into the engine bay or cable harnesses. The Rough-Road package consists of: an engine skid plate, cable protection, brake line protection, fuel line protection and additional protective plastic covers.

The Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) provides additional ride stability. It allows the driver to pull away smoothly and comfortably on road surfaces with varying grip. If a wheel is spinning, EDL slows it down specifically and ensures that power is transmitted to the wheel with better traction.

Driver assistance systems:

Pioneering in-car driver assistance systems

Driver assistance systems from higher vehicle segments

Radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)



Front Assist including City Emergency Brake with Predictive Pedestrian Protection



Blind Spot Detect and Rear Traffic Alert



Camera-based Traffic Sign Recognition

The compact SUV offers many driver assistance systems that are only seen in higher vehicle segments. For the ŠKODA KAROQ, a wealth of driver assistance systems is available. The safety systems provide pedestrian protection and keep the compact SUV at a safe distance from the car in front. They make it easier for the driver to change lanes and stay in lane, help them to park, and make them aware of important traffic signs.

A selection of the available assistance systems in alphabetical order:

Radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) maintains the desired gap from the car in front, meaning the system can reduce the speed of the car or discretely apply its brakes prior to a potential collision. Besides the speed, the driver can also progressively configure the distance and how dynamically ACC operates.

The optional Blind Spot Detect and Rear Traffic Alert features make driving safer and more relaxed. From speeds of 10 km/h, two radar sensors at the rear monitor traffic behind the compact SUV. If another vehicle moves in the blind spot or rapidly approaches from behind, an LED warning light illuminates in the visible area of the corresponding wing mirror. Should the driver use the indicator despite the warning, the LED flashes brightly at short intervals. When reversing out of parking spaces or driveways, a warning signal sounds if another car approaches from the side, complemented by a visual warning on the in-car monitor. If necessary, the ŠKODA KAROQ automatically applies the brakes.

Emergency Assist is a function available when the car has both Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist. It intervenes should the driver become incapable of driving.

The standard Front Assist feature including City Emergency Brake with Predictive Pedestrian Protection uses a radar sensor. The radar captures a large area and also works reliably when visibility is poor. Should the system sense that a collision is imminent, it warns the driver in stages. If necessary, it can initiate automated braking up to an emergency stop. City Emergency Brake is active up to 34 km/h. The standard Predictive Pedestrian Protection feature complements Front Assist: it initiates an emergency stop at speeds between 10 and 60 km/h if a pedestrian dangerously attempts to cross the path of the car. At speeds exceeding 40 km/h, an additional collision warning is emitted.

Hill-Hold Control allows the driver to pull away on a slope without the risk of rolling backwards. The handbrake does not need to be used.

At speeds above 65 km/h, Lane Assist helps the driver, by using a camera in the rear-view mirror mount. If the compact SUV approaches a road marking without using the indicators, then the system helps the driver to stay in lane by initiating a subtle corrective steering manoeuvre.

The camera-based Traffic Sign Recognition detects the most common traffic signs and displays them as a pictogram on the digital instrument panel and/or on the navigation system. The same applies for the current speed limit and restrictions on overtaking.

Using the steering characteristics, Driver Alert detects deviations from the driver’s normal behaviour and thereby a reduction in the driver’s concentration. The system analyses the steering characteristics 15 minutes after the engine has been started and saves the information as the basis for a signal. During this analysis phase, a minimum speed of 65 km/h must be maintained. A significant deviation from the characteristic steering behaviour indicates driver fatigue. A visual warning on the instrument cluster prompts the driver to take a break.

ŠKODA Connect and Infotainment:

Entertainment, information and assistance

A choice of four infotainment systems

Gesture control feature for selected functions

Mobile online services in addition to the infotainment offering

Care Connect: automatic Emergency Call and Breakdown Call

Services for remote vehicle access

ŠKODA Connect portal brings Connect services to the customer’s home computer

Thanks to ŠKODA Connect, occupants are ‘always online’ with the new mobile online services. The intuitive systems are divided into two categories: the Infotainment Online services providing entertainment and information, and the Care Connect services providing support and assistance. The offer includes real-time navigation with recommended diversions in the event of a traffic jam, an automatic Emergency Call and the Parking position function, which guides the driver to the car. Journeys can be programmed at home and transferred to the vehicle online. Gesture control, which makes it easier to operate numerous functions, is also new.

Infotainment systems are broad and diverse, work quickly, offer numerous functions and interfaces, and are all equipped with capacitive touchscreens.

Four hardware components are available: the Swing (standard) and Bolero music systems as well as the Amundsen and Columbus navigation infotainment systems. The optional Bolero, Amundsen and Columbus infotainment systems’ screen in the new glass design enhances the high-quality instrument panel.

The standard Swing music system comes with four speakers, a 6.5-inch screen, an SD-card slot, and two USB ports (one in the front and an additional port in the rear for charging), so that mobile devices can be used with ease. As an option there is also a 230-V socket on the centre console in the rear. A Bluetooth connection for smartphones, a tuner for the DAB+ digital radio and four other speakers in the rear are optional extras.

The Bolero music system features a high-resolution 8-inch touchscreen in an elegant glass design and finely honed sensors. Moreover, the system can read out SMS text messages and also allows them to be written on the display. Furthermore, the system integrates a Bluetooth connection which is easy to use and control for phones and MP3 players, eight speakers and SmartLink+. Voice control is available as an option.

The Amundsen navigation infotainment system is based on the Bolero infotainment system and also offers a navigation function with attractive graphics and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Two tuners ensure radio reception, while a third tuner is dedicated to TMC (Traffic Message Channel) reports. Using the integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, occupants can surf, stream and send emails to their hearts’ content using up to eight mobile devices.

The Columbus navigation infotainment system is the top-of-the-range model (optional from the Ambition trim level upwards). In addition to the features of the Amundsen system, it has an internal 64-GB flash memory and a drive for DVDs and CDs. The optional LTE module offers a superfast internet connection. Its 9.2-inch glass screen provides a resolution of 1280 x 640 pixels. Destinations are requested by text entry or voice command in the vehicle.

In addition to the display and operating concept, the new compact SUV has a gesture control feature for selected functions (available for the Columbus navigation infotainment system). A camera detects and identifies defined hand movements that the driver makes around the centre console. This allows the driver to scroll through the menu of the infotainment system using hand gestures, without having to take their eyes off the road.

The mobile online services from ŠKODA Connect provide extensive additions to the infotainment offering. Infotainment Online services provide information and entertainment, and the Care Connect services provide support in numerous situations as well as remote vehicle access. Online Traffic Information is an important part of the Infotainment Online services: it displays the current traffic flow on the selected journey and suggests alternative routes in the event of a traffic jam. Additionally, the services provide tailored information about nearby petrol stations (incl. current fuel prices along the chosen route), parking spaces, news and the weather.

The Care Connect services support the driver in many situations and are available for all infotainment systems (as an option from the Active trim level upwards). The services include the Emergency Call and Proactive Service (can be used to arrange and prepare for a vehicle service appointment) functions as well as remote vehicle access.

The automatic Emergency Call function is particularly important. Emergency Call is automatically activated after an accident in which a restraint system, such as an airbag, has been deployed. The car establishes a voice and data connection to an emergency call centre and transfers all of the necessary information. The driver or passengers can also trigger the Emergency Call manually via a button in the roof module.

The driver can also make a breakdown call via a button in the roof module. The third button in this module, displaying an ‘i’, connects an Info Call – which, for example, can be used to ask experts in the customer call centre technical questions about the vehicle.

Don’t want the car to leave a predefined area or be driven at a speed exceeding 130 km/h? The Area Notification and Speed Notification functions inform the owner if this occurs against their wishes. The Driving Data function rounds off the portfolio.

The ŠKODA Care Connect services in the ŠKODA KAROQ also include the services for remote vehicle access, which are available via the ŠKODA Connect app, i.e. on the user’s smartphone. Here, the Vehicle Status service remotely provides information about the status of the lights and fuel level as well as whether the windows, doors or sunroof are open. It even allows control of the auxiliary heating. The Parking position function shows the location of the car, and the Honk & Flash function makes it even easier to find the car by activating its horn and hazard warning lights.

The ŠKODA Connect app is complemented by the ŠKODA Connect portal, which brings the ŠKODA Connect services to the customer’s home computer. The portal can be used to configure services as well as transfer destinations and routes to the car.

‘Simply Clever’: practical helpers on board

Over 30 ‘Simply Clever’ features available, four of which are new

Virtual Pedal opens the tailgate with a simple foot movement

Electrically retractable tow bar folds out automatically

The numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features also contribute to the versatility of the new compact SUV. The car can be optionally equipped with more than 30 of these features.

The first of the new feature is the electrically opening tailgate, which can be opened and closed from the interior at the push of a button. The Virtual Pedal, which opens the tailgate with a simple foot movement under the rear bumper, is practical and convenient.

Also new to the range is the electrically retractable tow bar, which only folds out at the rear of the vehicle when it is needed.

The car comes with an electromechanical parking brake as standard. With its two electric motors, it is integrated into the braking system at the rear axle and also serves as an emergency brake. In conjunction with DSG, it incorporates an Auto-Hold function. In traffic jams or stop-and-go situations, it keeps the vehicle stationary without the driver having to press the brake pedal. It is set or released using a lever in the centre console.