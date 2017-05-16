RUBYS GOLF SOCIETY

Mar Menor, a course we have played at only once before, about 3 years ago. We set off in the dark as we had an early tee time, the daylight came to reveal dark clouds and with it came a little rain, however this aborted and we went on to have an enjoyable game in reasonable temperatures. The condition of the course was a little disappointing considering the price we had to pay but never the less well laid out and challenging.

The results were as follows, nearest the pin on the par 3’s were Tony Alcock, Bill Martin and Marc Doherty, best front nine Bill Malcolm, best back Tony Harrison. Nearest the pin in 2 despite being measured a few times turned out to be a dead heat between George Marshall Deane and Tony Harrison. The Silver division winner was Chris Smith and Gold and overall winner was Tony Alcock. No two’s were recorded today so the pot rolls over.

We returned to Rayz bar on El Raso where a nice buffet of chicken pie was provided by our hosts, many thanks for that Chris and the staff. The football card draw was won by Bill Martin.

Our next outing is the Ivie Davies memorial day when we are having a large raffle and auction in aid of Cancer Research, raffle tickets are available at Rayz bar if anyone wishes to support this worthy cause. The golf on this day is now fully booked but if anyone wants any information about forthcoming games or joining our society please email us at rubysgolf @yahoo.co.uk