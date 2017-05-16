MAZARRON FC – NOW FOR THE PLAYOFFS

CARTAGENA FC UCAM 0 MAZARRON FC 2

Mazarron FC finished the regular season on a high note with a 2-0 away win at Cartagena FC UCAM.

The visitors almost took the lead in the 9th minute when Miguel’s cross was turned goalwards by Cesar only to see the ball cleared off the line. Two minutes later Chino raced down the left wing before cutting inside only to see his shot parried by the legs of the Cartagena keeper.

At the other end Cartagena gad a half chance when young Mazarron full back Pedro slipped but the shot was blazed well wide of the target. Almost immediately, a flowing move down the right ended with Javi Torrano’s excellent pass to Miguel who drilled the ball into the net only to see the goal disallowed for offside.

The half ended with a rare Cartagena shot from outside the area which was well over the bar and the home side failed to get a shot on target in the first period.

The second half started with Chino just failing to get on the end of another excellent cross from Javi Torrano. Mazarron took the lead on 66 minutes when Raul Torrano’s corner was headed firmly into the roof of the net by Dani.

Mazarron now took their foot off the pedal and were content to sit back and contain the Cartagena attacks. However, in the 87th minute a long clearance from Juan Pedro saw Miguel controlling the ball before racing on to unleash a powerful drive into the top corner for Mazarron’s second goal.

Mazarron now play UD Los Garres in the two-legged Play-Off Semi Finals as they seek to return to the Tercera Division.

Team: Juan Pedro; Raul Torrano; Raso; Juan Andreo; Pedro; Dani; Andreo; Cesar; Javi Torrano (Steven); Miguel (Jose); Chino (Ruben)

Man of the Match; Dani.