THE  LAST  CHANCE  SALOON

Actually it is the last opportunity for “The Deadwood Stage Company” to advertise their forthcoming show in Georgiou’s Greek Restaurant/Bar.

“Granma Mia This Is Your Life” is being performed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday 20th, 21st and 22nd of May, so don’t miss your chance of buying tickets from members, or from ‘Cake Magic’ (next to Paddy’s Point) on the Thursday morning between 10.30 and noon at La Zenia, or at ‘Georgiou’s’ Bar, Blue Lagoon.

Tickets cost 8€ and include a Greek tapas style supper dish to be served promptly at 8.00p.m.

Join in the many Abba songs that are being played in tribute to “Donna” and her friends, once Mamma Mia, now Granma Mia.

More information available from Vida on 966 774 127 or Jackie on 965 321 411