FOUR BLUE FLAGS FOR MOJÁCAR’S BEACHES

Four Mojácar beaches have been awarded blue flags for the 2017 tourist season, namely Marina de la Torre, Piedra Villazar, Venta del Bancal, Ventánicas and El Cantal.

Although four flags have been awarded, technically there should be five, as the Playa del Bancal and the Playa de Ventanicas are covered by one flag and the town council considers them to be separate beaches.

The ADEAC organization has categorised them as one beach, although they each have all the services and infrastructure necessary to obtain a blue flag of their own.

In any event, Mojácar has one more blue flag than last season, due to the inclusion of the playa El Cantal.

The Municipal Tourism Department are very pleased with the incorporation of this beach to the number of blue flags, considering it as recognition of the great effort made by the Town Council to improve the quality and facilities of this highly frequented area of the Mojaquero coast.

It is also important to mention the efforts of all the Councillors involved in maintaining and improving the optimal level of use and, to offer the high standard of all the beaches in Mojácar.

With this objective, the improvements are related not only to the infrastructure and the quality of the lifeguard and rescue services provided to the beach users, but also respect for the environment and sustainability of the coast.

Among other things, Mojácar Council continues its commitment to improving the accessibility of several kilometres of the town’s beaches, incorporating adapted showers, wheelchair friendly beach walkways and shaded areas for those with reduced mobility. Every year Mojácar invests in the provision and management of beaches, which has undoubtedly led into the incorporation of new beaches into the Blue Flag program.

A great effort, considering that the Municipality has 17 kilometres of coast, of which 7 kilometres are beaches.