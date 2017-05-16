DISRUPTION TO ORIHUELA COSTA TRAFFIC

There is likely to be some disruption to traffic during the coming 2 weeks as a number of roads are closed and diversions put in place while asphalting is carried out.

The councillor for infrastructure, Luisa Boné, has said that the asphalting plan on the Orihuela Costa will run in four phases. The first phase is already underway in areas that have the most serious problems and which enjoy the heaviest traffic. They are la calle Salvador Dalí in PAU3 and along la Carretera de Villamartín.

If everything goes according to plan the works will take approximately 2 weeks to complete at a cost of just over 60,000 euro