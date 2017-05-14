Edition 667 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader is now available by following this link.

This week we lead with the news of a letter from the Spain Coastal Authority to the Orihuela confirming that they feel the action to open up the walkway between Cabo Roig and Aguamarina was the correct decision, although the PSOE are critical in the Ayuntamiento’ s handling of the situation.

CLARO too are critical of the Ayuntamiento who, they say, have once again snubbed the residents of the coast by allocating over 900,000 euro from a Special Investment Budget of 1.3 million euro to the people of a tiny Orihuela village with just 2% of the money to be spent on the coast.

In sport, defeats for Elche CF, who are favourites to be relegated from Division 2A, and for CD Torrevieja who were relegated from Tercera last week. But there is some good news….the opening of the Linea Directa National Bowls Championship at Greenlands where competition continues all this coming week……