EUROGOLF CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP AND MAY MEDAL

On Tuesday and Thursday this week Eurogolf played their annual Club Championship along with normal Toffs and monthly medal. The main competition was a scratch medal and there was also a handicap competition.

The Club champion was John Barraclough 161 2nd Artie Crammon 170 3rd George McCallum 172 Handicap winners 1st Ian Pegg 148 2ndLinda Lynch 149 3rd Robin Richards 150 Medal results Cat 1 1st Arty Crammon 72 2nd Fred Reeve 75 3rd Bill Martin 75 c/b Cat 2 1st John Fairhurst 71 2nd Dave Nichols 73 3rd Ian Pegg 73 Cat 3 1st Glo Manning 69 2nd John Holland 73 3rd Lind Lynch 74 Cat 4 1st Eamonn Divine 72 2nd John Hill 72 3rd Moinique Reeve 74 Best front 9 Jeff Lynch 35 Best back 9 Mike Gillett 32.5 May medal winner Glo Manning NTPs 5th and 11th Bill Martin 12th in 2 Sue Gillett 15th John Barraclough 17th Monique Reeve Football David Gregson x 2 George McCallum Artie Crammon and Dave Nichols.

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 9th May Toffs played their normal stableford competition and the results were Cat 1 N/A Cat 2 (19-23) 1st Alan Venables 32 2nd Glo Manning 25 3rd N/A Cat 3 (24-29) 1st Bruce Gordon 34 2nd Geoff Evans 32 3rd John Holland 29 Cat 4 (30+) 1st Brian Jones 34 2nd Claire Daye-Gretton 30 3rd Bev Evans 30 c/b Overall Toffs winner Brian Jones Best front 9 Chris Stanley Best back 9 Morag Turner 19 NTPs 5th John Barraclough 11th Malcolm Foskett 12th in 2 Clive Horne 15th David Gregson 17th Bruce Gordon Football David Valentine, Dave Nicholls, Mary Sanderson Ken Brett and Kevin Bonser.

If you would like to play with Eurogolf at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk