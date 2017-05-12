AUTHOR ROSEMARY PEARSON RETURNS WITH ‘SALLY AND JAMES’

Sequel to ‘It Was a Lovely Evening’ released

TURRE, Spain – Author Rosemary Pearson debuted with her first book, “It Was a Lovely Evening,” which details how true love can win against all odds. Feeling the need to continue the story, Pearson shares yet another story of life in a village and how one family progress through life and its challenges in “Sally and James” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

The book continues the life and work of Sally and James Thomas, and the comings and goings of life in the village of Shelbourne, a fictional village set in the countryside of North Yorkshire, England. The book narrates a simple story of ordinary people, ordinary circumstances and how they deal with them.

“Everyone has highs and lows in life, what makes us different is how we deal with them,” Pearson says. A compelling read, “Sally and James” highlights the notion that with hard work, dedication and determination, success is possible.

“Sally and James”

By Rosemary Pearson

Hardcover | 6x9in | 752 pages | ISBN 9781524679262

Softcover | 6x9in | 752 pages | ISBN 9781524679255

E-Book | 752 pages | ISBN 9781524679514

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Rosemary Pearson was born and raised in Wetwang, a village in the Wolds of East Yorkshire. She lived in Europe for many years before settling in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, near her son, daughter, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She has always been an avid reader and keen gardener. She worked as a nurse within the National Health Service prior to her retirement. Pearson currently lives in Spain.