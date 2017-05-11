PADDYS POINT GS

We had a good turnout for our new Captain’s Drive In at Hacienda Riquelme Golf and despite not having picked up a club for almost a year Rory managed to boom one off the first tee much to his relief. It’s great to see him back on the fairways. The course, in general, was in good condition but the numerous bunkers spoiled many a scorecard. We were, as always, well looked after back at Paddy’s so thank you Rory, Hazel and all your special staff.

NEAREST THE CAPTAIN’S DRIVE – Pat Rowan. LONGEST DRIVE Gretta Lambe. NTP hole 5 – Marie Fegan, hole 7 – Derek Burgess, hole 15 – Jim Fegan, hole 17 – Alan Cuddihy. The 2’s Pot was won by Derek Burgess. BEST GUEST Gretta Lambe 37pts.

3rd Irene Fitzpatrick 36pts, 2nd Shaun P Murphy 36pts c/b, Winner Jim Fegan 39pts.

Our next outing is to RODA on 14th June. The photo shows Captain Rory with the winner Jim Fegan.