ALL-NEW NIRO WINS BEST HYBRID IN 2017 DIESEL CAR AWARDS

All-new Kia Niro tops the hybrid category in the joint Diesel Car and Eco Car 2017 awards

Sportage claims third position out of the top 50 highly rated vehicles available in the UK

cee’d is rated at number 40

Kia models impressed judges with their practicality, style, economy and value for money

Kia has received yet more recognition and won a tightly contested award in this years’ Diesel Car and Eco Car Awards, with the all-new Kia Niro hybrid crossover winning best hybrid vehicle and the Kia cee’d and Sportage models coming well within the top 50 cars available in the UK, concluded by the panel of judges of Diesel Car and Eco Car.

The all-new Niro was launched in August 2016 and presents customers with the high efficiency and low running costs of a petrol-electric car with the style, practicality and desirability of a compact crossover. The judges awarded the model with an overall place of 38 and were impressed by the vehicle’s efficiency and customer-friendly styling and practicality.

Ian Robertson, Editor and Publisher of Diesel Car and Eco Car commented, “Some hybrids have often come under fire for being awkwardly styled, but not so the Kia Niro, which embraces the booming crossover trend, but still offers wallet-friendly running costs. Looking just as stylish as the Sportage SUV, the Niro can return over 70mpg and offer all the space a family should need. It might be high-tech, but its comprehensive seven-year warranty will reassure owners that this family-sized Kia is built to last.”

Last years’ car of the year for Diesel Car, the Kia Sportage, came in at a very respectable number three overall in the 2017 awards. The vehicle has created huge success for the Kia brand in the UK in the past year and a half, with 2016 sales exceeding 40,000 alone.

“Last year’s winner can hold its head high, smashing sales targets for Kia and still being one of the best medium SUVs money can buy. The latest Sportage is the biggest yet, with plenty of space for five people and their luggage. On the road, the 1.7- and 2.0-litre diesel engines are refined, easy to drive and free from body roll in the corners, making it a relaxing place for passengers. That awesome seven-year warranty and an impressive list of standard kit makes the Sportage an even more compelling buy.” Said Ian Robertson, Editor and Publisher of Diesel Car and Eco Car.

Finally, it was the cee’d which also received highly positive recognition from the judges, the model which is now five years old in its current version, came well into the top 50 taking the 40 spot. It impressed judges with its sharp and handsome looks, generous equipment levels, good road manners, economy and that it’s managed to stay competitive even in 2017.

This award win and recognition for Kia in the UK comes at a very successful time for the brand and further bolsters that success. Every month of 2017 has been a new sales record for the business and with an increasing product line upcoming later this year, Kia’s new and existing customers are going to be well catered for.