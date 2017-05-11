LA MARQUESA HOSTS TMGS

After a long successful day on Monday for our away day to Albacete it was comforting to play at a local course. We normally begin from both tees but now that the numbers are reducing a little, all 36 members and guests were able to begin from Tee 1.

This course is on our frequent visit list, we play here every month, the improvements that have been made to it during the last 6 months have made it a pleasure to play and still improvements are being made, we await for next month’s visit to see how they turn out. Tom Jones is our oldest member and never misses a competition, he even made the journey up to Albacete and at 86 years young still enjoys his golf so much so that he won today’s Bronze category with 35 points from his 29 handicap.

Well done Tom you are an inspiration to us all! Results. N.T..P. Hole 5 O. Cederberg, Hole 11 D. Sullivan, Hole 15 M. Kennedy, Hole 17 A. Goslan. 3 players shared the €30 contained in the 2’s pot being J. Dean, M. Kennedy and A. Goslan. Bronze cat. 3rd P. O’Dowd 29 pts. 2nd A. Goslan 29 pts. L/H 1st T. Jones 35 pts. Silver cat. 3rd M. Kennedy 33 pts. 2nd J. Hettrick 37 pts. 1st A. Rickers 39 pts. Gold cat. 3rd H. Steele 32 pts. H/H 2nd P. Bradley 32 pts. 1st K. Aasebo 35 pts.

If you would like to have enjoyable but competitive round of golf at great prices with our multinational membership just visit www.tmgs.org to book your place or follow us via www.facebook.com/TMGSGOLF or @TMGSGOLF or finally you can call our Secretary on 661 524 101