EXCESSIVE MOBILES IN USE BY SAN MIGUEL COUNCIL

La asociación de vecinos “San Miguel Arcángel” of San Miguel de Salinas has asked the mayor for details on the allocation and cost of the 64 mobile telephones that are assigned to council staff.

They say that the number currently in use equates to one for every single public employee, which they feel is extremely excessive.

The issue of mobiles came to the fore in the municipal plenary in March on the occasion of the denunciation of opposition groups for the undue private use of the municipal mobile device assigned to UPYD councillor, María José Costa Medrano.

The association, which considers the number of mobile phones excessive, insists that taxpayers have the right to know the use and cost these devices.