ORIHUELA QUIRONSALUD MEDICAL CENTRE INCORPORATES MORE THAN 10 NEW MEDICAL SPECIALTIES

New specialties include new departments specializing in obesity, diabetes, assisted reproduction, spine, prenatal checks, as well as a new service of vaccinations

Orihuela, May 10th, 2017.

The Hospital Group Quirónsalud, in its commitment to the health of all the people of Alicante in the region of La Vega Baja, continues to bring health services to citizens in the province with the incorporation of a more complete range of new medical specialties.

The Centre offers people a concept of health based on integral departments of different disciplines with the aim of covering all the needs of diagnosis and treatment in the building itself, with a multidisciplinary approach, comfortably and agile, avoiding unnecessary discomfort and displacement. In this way, patients have the following health care services such as clinical analysis, diagnostic image (digital conventional Radiology), ultrasound, daytime nursing, diurnal emergency service, ambulance and vaccination service.

The medical specialties include allergy, gastrointestinal, cardiology, general surgery, orthopedic and trauma surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, dermatology, Endocrinology, Gynecology and obstetrics with pre-natal pregnancy follow-ups, general, Neurology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, Pediatrics, Podiatry and clinical psychology as well as an area of physiotherapy and rehabilitation medicine.

Integral departments are Spine/back, diabetes, Woman’s health, cosmetic treatments, nutrition and dietitians, obesity, reproduction and hair transplant.

The managing director of the Quironsalud Hospital of Torrevieja, Francisco Fiestras, highlighted that, “extending of medical specialties and integral departments at the medical centre of Orihuela is due to the dedication to service of the hospital group Quironsalud in bringing the specialist ambulatory assistance to Orihuela extending and improving its services and infrastructure.” In this way, we offer a health care response of excellence with all the best medical professionals to the City of Orihuela and its surroundings”.

The medical centre Quironsalud Orihuela, in a continuous effort of renewal and adaptation, offering the patient the most qualified physicians and the most innovative technology, with a personalized warm and friendly service, typical of the Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja – Alicante-private health reference, which boasts another space for consultation and diagnosis in the province of Alicante: Medical Centre Quironsalud Santa Pola.

The Medical Centre Quironsalud of Orihuela has an area exceeding 600m2 distributed over two floors and 10 consultations. It was founded with the aim of bringing health services of Quironsalud to the City of Orihuela, with easy accessibility located in the centre of the city, Calle Extremadura, 4.

In addition, medical centre Quironsalud Orihuela, just like the Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja, has agreements with leading insurance companies, both national and international companies.

The Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja has been recently awarded best private hospital 2016 in the Valencian Community and among the best in Spain according to the index of Hospital Excellence Institute coordinator. This recognition has led to a new stimulus to further improve care and treatments practitioners dispense to patients from a concept of health person to person.

