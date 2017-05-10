A MEDLEY OF MALE CHORUSES

A concert of popular music will take place on Sunday 28th May at 8pm in the Iglesia Santa Maria Del Mar at La Zenia. The ever-popular Orihuela Costa Male Voice Choir continue their highly successful season with a concert of crowd-pleasing favourites to suit all tastes.

Firstly they will perform several numbers from the amazing show spectacle ‘Les Miserables’ – probably the most successful show of all time. Then as a brand new addition to their varied repertoire, the OCMVC will present a medley of the male choruses from several famous Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, all of which are both rousing and tuneful. The choir will also perform several individual songs – some of them hilarious – from different musicals or genres.

Special guest artiste is the very sought after soprano Verity Hall who will delight with several different songs, including ‘On My Own’ from Les Miserables. She will also sing in duet with conductor and singer Nigel Hopkins. Truly a programme to suit all tastes.

Tickets (10€ – in aid of church funds) are available from La Ponderosa Gift Shop – newly moved to their NEW shop just 100m from the old one on La Zenia island – in the side of Consum. Buy early to avoid disappointment.