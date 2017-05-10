GREAT TBH CHARITY NIGHT SUCCESS

The Torrevieja Barbershop Harmonisers hosted a informal charity night at Catorce restaurant in Benijovar on 28th April 2017 raising more than 230 euros for charity.

More than 65 people, guests & choir members of both TBH & Velvertones were entertained by members of the Barbershop chorus, Hulabaloo Quartet & Qmix choir and a very good evening was had by all.

The Torrevieja Barbershop Harmonisers have now been established in Torrevieja for over 26years

They rehearse every Friday morning at Sackos Bar in El Limonar at 10.30am and are always on the lookout for new members. If you are Male and have an any sort of voice, also if anyone out there can conduct, they are also looking for a new Musical Director.