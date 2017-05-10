EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF SOCIETY

Tuesday, 9th May saw 13 members contest the Ray Baptiste trophy.

The competition consisted of a Medalford – players deduct their Stableford total scored on the back nine holes from the net Medal score from the front nine. Ideal course and weather conditions made for a keenly fought contest, with four people finishing with 9 shots. The unlucky person to finish in 4th position was Ray Housley, with 16 Stableford points on the back 9 holes.

Nearest the pins : Hole 6, Mike Williams – Hole 9, Martin Rickman. 3rd Place – Martin Rickman, Handicap 10 – 9 shots (C/B 17). 2nd Place – Lawrence Wanty, Handicap 8 – 9 shots (C/B 18). 1st Place – John O’Brien, Handicap 6 – 9 shots (C/B 19)

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230