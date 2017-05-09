PRICING ANNOUNCED FOR THE NEXT GENERATION HONDA CIVIC TYPE R

Entry level model comes in at £30,995 with GT version an additional £2,000

PCP pricing to be under £300 a month for entry level version

Cars to hit retail forecourts in July

Honda UK has today announced pricing for the hotly-anticipated next generation Civic Type R. Set to hit retail forecourts in July, the entry level model will cost £30,995 and the GT version will cost an additional £2,000 at £32,995 on the road and will come with a host of extras.

PCP pricing has also been confirmed for the new car, which is built at Honda’s UK manufacturing plant in Swindon; with monthly payments in line with the current car and starting at £299 a month on a three year 5.9% contract for the entry level version of the new Civic Type R.

As with the outgoing model, GT drivers will benefit from blind spot information including cross traffic monitor, dual zone climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda CONNECT with Garmin Navigation, wireless charging, high power audio, and LED front fog lights.

Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2017 Civic Type R shares the same fundamentals as the new Civic hatchback and has been engineered from the ground up to deliver the most rewarding drive in the hot-hatch segment – both on road and on the race track.

The 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO of the previous generation Civic Type R has been optimised and refined to produce 320 PS with peak torque of 400 Nm, while the six-speed manual transmission is further improved by a rev match control system.

Phil Webb, Head of Cars at Honda UK, commented: “As with the previous generation, we are fully expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R. The order bank is already open and we are experiencing strong interest off the back of the launch at the Geneva Motor Show in March – and this is before our customers have even taken a test drive.”